S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 3.24% Higher at 19471.19 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 610.24 points or 3.24% this week to 19471.19

--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending July 29, 2022

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 1144.84 points or 6.25% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week point and percentage gain since the week ending July 29, 2022

--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today it is up 119.08 points or 0.62%

--Up for six consecutive trading days

--Up 891.90 points or 4.80% over the last six trading days

--Largest six-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Monday, May 30, 2022 when the market rose for seven straight trading days

--Up eight of the past 10 trading days

--Off 11.84% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Monday, Sept. 19, 2022

--Off 11.84% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 6.95% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

--Down 7.44% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.84% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 6.95% from its 2022 closing low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 5.57%

--Year-to-date it is down 1751.65 points or 8.25%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-28-22 1728ET