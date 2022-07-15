S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 3.30% Lower at 18394.45 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 628.41 points or 3.30% this week to 18394.45

--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending June 17, 2022

--Down four of the past six weeks

--Today it is up 65.39 points or 0.36%

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, July 7, 2022

--Snaps a five-trading-day losing streak

--Off 16.72% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Today's closing value is the second lowest this year

--Off 16.72% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 0.36% from its 52-week low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 7.96% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.72% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 0.36% from its 2022 closing low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.48%

--Year-to-date it is down 2828.39 points or 13.33%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-15-22 1748ET