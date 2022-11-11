S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 3.40% Higher at 20111.51 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 661.70 points or 3.40% this week to 20111.51

--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending July 29, 2022

--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today it is up 121.15 points or 0.61%

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 767.26 points or 3.97% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

--Up five of the past six trading days

--Off 8.95% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022

--Off 8.95% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 10.46% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 7.61% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.95% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 10.46% from its 2022 closing low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 3.53%

--Year-to-date it is down 1111.33 points or 5.24%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

