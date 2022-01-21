S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 3.45% Lower at 20621.39 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 736.17 points or 3.45% this week to 20621.39

--Largest one week point decline since the week ending March 20, 2020

--Largest one week percentage decline since the week ending Oct. 30, 2020

--Down three of the past four weeks

--Today it is down 436.79 points or 2.07%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021

--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 916.06 points or 4.25% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Dec 1, 2021

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, when the market fell for five straight trading days

--Off 5.27% from its record close of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

--Off 5.27% from its 52-week high of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Up 18.94% from its 52-week low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 15.55% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.25% from its 2022 closing high of 21537.45 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.83%

--Year-to-date it is down 601.45 points or 2.83%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-21-22 1739ET