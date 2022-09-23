S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 4.67% Lower at 18480.98 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 904.90 points or 4.67% this week to 18480.98

--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending June 17, 2022

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 1292.36 points or 6.54% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week point and percentage decline since the week ending June 17, 2022

--Down five of the past six weeks

--Today it is down 521.70 points or 2.75%

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 1081.40 points or 5.53% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, when the market fell for five straight trading days

--Down six of the past seven trading days

--Off 16.33% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Today's closing value is the third lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Friday, July 15, 2022

--Off 16.33% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 0.83% from its 52-week low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 9.42% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.33% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 0.83% from its 2022 closing low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.40%

--Year-to-date it is down 2741.86 points or 12.92%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-23-22 1735ET