Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 6.63% Lower at 18930.48 -- Data Talk

06/17/2022 | 05:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 1344.34 points or 6.63% this week to 18930.48


--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending March 20, 2020

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 1860.25 points or 8.95% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage decline since the week ending March 20, 2020

--Today it is down 73.58 points or 0.39%

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 681.08 points or 3.47% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Down seven of the past eight trading days

--Off 14.29% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, March 31, 2021

--Off 14.29% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Down 5.35% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.29% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 8.68%

--Year-to-date it is down 2292.36 points or 10.80%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-17-22 1740ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:49pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Cloudy valuations give investors pause in buying beaten-up U.S. stocks
RE
05:41pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 6.63% Lower at 18930.48 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pBOVESPA Index Ends the Week 5.36% Lower at 99824.94 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 0.94% Lower at 48016.23 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.56% to 97.28 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pStocks in biggest weekly loss since 2020 on interest-rate worries
RE
04:34pADRs End Mixed; Carnival Trades Actively
DJ
04:30pTSX posts biggest weekly decline in two years as energy slides
RE
04:25pWall St ends up but still down on week as volatility rules
RE
04:10pDow down 4.79% on the week, worst weekly percentage drop since o…
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1How free-wheeling Texas became the self-driving trucking industry's pro..
2Norway oil sector union leader says wage deal is 'good enough'
3Febrile FTSE 100 edges lower as commodity stocks weigh
4Sun Art Retail : 2021/2022 Annual Report
5Futures rebound after rout but recession worries weigh

HOT NEWS