S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 6.63% Lower at 18930.48 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 1344.34 points or 6.63% this week to 18930.48

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending March 20, 2020

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 1860.25 points or 8.95% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage decline since the week ending March 20, 2020

--Today it is down 73.58 points or 0.39%

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 681.08 points or 3.47% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Down seven of the past eight trading days

--Off 14.29% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, March 31, 2021

--Off 14.29% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Down 5.35% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.29% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 8.68%

--Year-to-date it is down 2292.36 points or 10.80%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

06-17-22 1740ET