S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week Flat at 20226.11 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 4.15 points or 0.02% this week to 20226.11

--Down two of the past three weeks

--Today it is up 60.53 points or 0.30%

--Fourth highest close in history

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Monday, June 21, 2021

--Up six of the past nine trading days

--Off 0.03% from its record close of 20231.32 hit Tuesday, June 15, 2021

--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year

--Off 0.03% from its 52-week high of 20231.32 hit Tuesday, June 15, 2021

--Up 29.92% from its 52-week low of 15568.64 hit Thursday, July 9, 2020

--Rose 29.68% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.03% from its 2021 closing high of 20231.32 hit Tuesday, June 15, 2021

--Up 16.66% from its 2021 closing low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 2792.75 points or 16.02%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-02-21 1724ET