S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Year 21.74% Higher at 21222.84 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 3789.48 points or 21.74% this year to 21222.84

--Largest one year percentage gain since year end 2009

--Up for three consecutive years

--Up 6899.98 points or 48.17% over the last three years

--Largest three year percentage gain since year end 2007

--Up 15 of the past 19 years

--This quarter it is up 1152.59 points or 5.74%

--Largest one quarter point and percentage gain since the 2nd Qtr 2021

--Up 10 of the past 12 quarters

--This month it is up 562.85 points or 2.72%

--Largest one month point and percentage gain since Oct. 2021

--Up 11 of the past 14 months

--This week it is down 6.84 points or 0.03%

--Down five of the past seven weeks

--Today it is down 71.80 points or 0.34%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 121.81 points or 0.57% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

--Off 2.51% from its record close of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Off 2.51% from its 52-week high of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Up 22.41% from its 52-week low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 21.74% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.51% from its 2021 closing high of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Up 22.41% from its 2021 closing low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

12-31-21 1746ET