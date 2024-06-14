By Stephen Nakrosis

S&P Global Ratings on Friday said it raised its long-term ratings on Cyprus to BBB+ from BBB with a positive outlook.

S&P said its upgrade of Cyprus reflects progress the nation made to address fiscal imbalances as it experiences resilient growth. Gross general government debt is expected to fall below 60% by 2027, S&P said, adding it thinks the government will be able to average a consolidated budgetary surplus of 2.1% of GDP over 2024-2027, its strongest forecast across all 20 eurozone members.

Cyprus posted the highest consolidated fiscal surplus in the eurozone in 2023, S&P said, adding the nation's mostly foreign-owned banks turned a corner in terms of profitability and capitalization.

The positive outlook reflects upward pressure on the sovereign ratings, S&P said. The agency also said the strengthening financial position of the banking system should lead to greater convergence of domestic financing conditions to the broader euro area, with possible positive ratings implications.

Although growth in Cyprus fell to 2.5% last year, S&P said it expects it to pick up and average 3% over 2024-2027. The agency also said economic activity in Cyprus has increasingly diversified.

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-14-24 1647ET