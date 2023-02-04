Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

S&P affirms Nigeria's ratings, turns negative on outlook

02/04/2023 | 02:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ABUJA (Reuters) - Ratings agency S&P on Friday affirmed Nigeria's credit rating at "B-/B" but turned negative on its outlook, citing increasing risks to the country's debt servicing capacity over the next one-to-two years.

Nigeria, a major oil exporter, has faced production shortages in recent years due to crude theft, though output has begun to recover. It has also suffered chronic dollar shortages and high debt service which has eaten into government revenues.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha, and Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -2.83% 79.73 Delayed Quote.-3.41%
WTI 0.00% 73.419 Delayed Quote.-4.63%
Latest news "Economy"
03:00aJapan PM Kishida fires aide over same-sex couple outburst
RE
02:24aFreed Sudanese convict in a U.S. diplomat killing apologizes to family
RE
02:13aS&P affirms Nigeria's ratings, turns negative on outlook
RE
02:00aSouth Sudan's late liberation hero Garang in focus during pope's visit
RE
01:26aASEAN chair Indonesia to intensify talks on code for South China Sea
RE
01:19aTrain derailment causes massive fire in Ohio -local media
RE
01:05aGermany has evidence of war crimes in Ukraine 'in three-digit range' - prosecutor
RE
12:39aTrain derailment causes massive fire in East Palestine, Ohio -local media
RE
02/03China says political trust with Russia has deepened after envoy's visit
RE
02/03U.s. federal judge denies u.s. federal trade commission's reque…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Signs of market strength cheer U.S. stocks bulls
2ASEAN chair Indonesia to intensify talks on code for South China Sea
3China says political trust with Russia has deepened after envoy's visit
4Venezuela central bank's gold reserves sink 13% in 2022
5U.S. jury finds Tesla and Musk not liable in case over take-private twe..

HOT NEWS