S&P affirms U.S. ratings at 'AA+/A-1+' with stable outlook

March 16 (Reuters) - Rating agency S&P on Tuesday affirmed
the United States' AA-plus/A-1-plus sovereign rating, citing the
country's resilient economy and extensive monetary policy
flexibility as the U.S. fights to bounce back from last year's
pandemic-fueled slump.
The global rating agency said its outlook for the United
States remains stable, reflecting expectations of rapid economic
growth as the pandemic recedes, as well as growing fiscal
deficits.
"The stable outlook indicates our view that the negative and
positive rating factors for the U.S. will be balanced over the
next three years," the agency said in a statement.
"We expect that, despite large projected fiscal deficits in
the near term, the government will enact countervailing measures
to begin addressing longer-term fiscal challenges."
The agency lowered its long-term U.S. rating by one notch
below its highest level in 2011 over a widening deficit and
higher debt levels.
It touched on those issues again in its latest report,
saying that the rating is constrained by high general government
debt and fiscal deficits, both of which worsened in 2020
following the economic shock caused by the pandemic.
Two of the three major U.S. credit agencies, Fitch Ratings
and Moody's Investors Service, give the United States their top
rating of AAA and Aaa respectively.
