March 9 (Reuters) - Global ratings agency S&P on Thursday cut Argentina's local currency rating to 'SD/SD' from 'CCC-/C'.
The agency also cut Argentina's national scale rating to 'SD' from 'raCCC+'.
(Reporting by Richard Rohan Francis in Bengaluru)
