S&P cuts Kuwait rating on lack of deficit-financing strategy

DUBAI, July 17 (Reuters) - Ratings agency S&P Global Ratings
cut Kuwait's rating by one notch citing the Gulf state's lack of
a funding strategy to finance its deficit.
Hit hard by lower oil prices and the COVID-19 pandemic last
year, Kuwait faces liquidity risks largely because parliament
has not authorised government borrowing due to a standoff.
S&P cut Kuwait's rating by one notch to A+ from AA-(minus)
and kept its outlook on the country negative, it said in a
statement late on Friday.
"The downgrade reflects a persistent lack of a comprehensive
funding strategy despite the central government's ongoing
sizeable deficits," it said.
"Due to parliamentary opposition, the government has so far
been unable to pass a law giving it the authority to issue debt
or gain immediate access to its large stock of accumulated
assets".
S&P expects central government deficits to average 17% of
gross domestic product annually between 2021 and 2024. In the
fiscal year that ended in March, the country ran a central
government deficit of 33% of GDP, S&P estimated.
Despite a sluggish pace of reforms, the agency said it still
expected Kuwait to eventually adopt a debt law that would allow
the government to borrow or overcome parliamentary opposition to
gain access to funding alternatives.
S&P had already cut the rating of the OPEC member state last
year due to lower oil prices.
Oil-rich Kuwait is the only Gulf monarchy to give
substantial powers to an elected parliament, which can block
laws and question ministers.
Frequent rows between the cabinet and assembly have led to
successive government reshuffles and dissolutions of parliament
over decades, hampering investment and reforms.
