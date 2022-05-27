Log in
S&P cuts Ukraine's ratings on bigger fallout from Russia invasion

05/27/2022 | 04:35pm EDT
A view shows a damaged building in Mariupol

(Reuters) - Global ratings agency S&P on Friday cut Ukraine's sovereign rating to 'CCC+/C' from 'B-/B', citing a larger fallout from Russia's military attack on the country.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2022
