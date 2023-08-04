PARIS (Reuters) - Credit ratings agency S&P downgraded French retailer Casino deeper into junk status, cutting its rating to CC from CCC- with a negative outlook on what it called "virtual certainty of default".

On July 28, Casino said it had agreed a long-awaited debt restructuring deal with creditors led by Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky to avert bankruptcy in an operation that would "massively dilute" its shareholders.

Under the agreement in principle, 1.2 billion euros of new money will be injected into Casino and its debt of 6.4 billion euros ($7 billion) will be restructured. A consortium led by Kretinsky will end up owning between 50.4% and 53% of Casino shares.

"We expect Casino's default to be imminent and a virtual certainty. The default could arise from the non-payment of interest or debt, or from the execution of the announced transaction, that we would view as a distressed debt exchange and tantamount to default, as the obligations will not be fulfilled as originally promised," S&P said in a statement.

