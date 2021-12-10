S&P ends at record high despite hot inflation data

Despite the market gains this week, Phoenix Financial Services Chief Market Analyst Wayne Kaufman said he's concerned about the quality of the recent rally.

"Market breadth has not been great. Market action has not been great, especially considering this time of the year."

The Dow rose six-tenth percent. The S&P 500 added nearly 1%. And the Nasdaq gained seven-tenth percent. On the week, the S&P posted its biggest advance since February as anxieties waned over the Omicron variant.

Oracle was the biggest gainer on the S&P, jumping nearly 16%. The enterprise software maker issued a bullish quarterly forecast for its top and bottom lines. Oracle is benefiting from the hybrid work model, which is pushing businesses to boost their spending on cloud technology.

Shares of Moderna dropped. Early data showed its flu vaccine based on the same technology as its COVID vaccines was no better than shots already available on the market.

Broadcom is seeing strong demand for its wireless and radio frequency chips. The company forecast revenue that was above Wall Street's expectations. The chipmaker also announced a $10 billion share buyback program, sending its shares sharply higher.

And Tesla shares did a U-turn, gaining over 1% even though its Twitter-happy CEO, Elon Musk, tweeted that he is - in his words - "thinking of" quitting his jobs.