S&P lifts Argentina rating out of default after debt revamp

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Global ratings agency S&P
upgraded Argentina's long-term sovereign credit rating on
Monday, pulling it out of default territory after the South
American country successfully restructured over $100 billion in
sovereign debt.
The agency lifted the country's rating to 'CCC+' from the
previous 'SD', or selective default, citing the conclusion of
"complex" foreign and local-law debt restructurings that would
significantly reduce coupon payments in the next few years.
"This important step forward provides the opportunity for
the government to articulate a broader plan to tackle various
post-pandemic macroeconomic challenges," it said.
Argentina has over the last week restructured around $65
billion in foreign bonds and over $40 billion in foreign
currency debt issued under local law, a big win for the country
that has been mired in recession and default.
The grains producer now has to turn its attentions to
negotiating a new deal with the International Monetary Fund to
replace a failed $57 billion credit facility from 2018 and to
hold talks with the Paris Club groups of lenders.
It is also facing its third straight year of recession with
forecasts for a 12% contraction this year, high inflation,
draining reserves and rising pressure on the peso currency.
S&P gave Argentina a "stable" outlook, though the agency
said it could downgrade the country again if any "unexpected
negative political developments undermine prospects for economic
recovery and for some reversal of the fiscal deterioration in
2020."
"This scenario could damage fragile local investor
confidence in particular and hamper access to peso-denominated
debt markets," the ratings agency said.
(Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru and Adam Jourdan in
Buenos Aires; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)