S&P maintains Belarus' foreign currency rating at 'CC/C'

July 15 (Reuters) - Ratings agency S&P Global on Friday
maintained Belarus' "CC/C" long- and short-term foreign currency
ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications.
"We could lower the long-term local currency rating if we
see indications that obligations denominated in Belarusian
rubles could suffer nonpayment or restructuring," S&P said.
The agency also affirmed its "CCC/C" local currency
sovereign credit ratings on Belarus while maintaining a negative
outlook.
(Reporting by Richard Rohan Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by
Devika Syamnath)