S&P maintains Belarus' foreign currency rating at 'CC/C'

07/15/2022 | 05:06pm EDT
July 15 (Reuters) - Ratings agency S&P Global on Friday maintained Belarus' foreign currency ratings at "CC/C", weeks after the country said it would be servicing its Eurobond debt in its own currency, the Belarusian rouble.

The government had called it a forced measure, as Western sanctions limited its ability to deal in foreign currencies.

Belarus was included in the sweeping sanctions imposed on Russia since Moscow sent thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 from both Russian and Belarusian territory.

S&P said on Friday that the country's foreign currency ratings remain on CreditWatch negative.

That means the agency could lower the rating to selective default (SD) if the Eurobond debt payments are not made in their original currency, U.S. dollars, by the end of a 30-day grace period, S&P said.

The payment was originally due on June 29.

However, S&P said it believes Belarusian authorities are actively seeking ways to make a payment on the 2027 Eurobond in U.S. dollars through alternative payment routes.

The agency also affirmed its "CCC/C" local currency sovereign credit ratings on Belarus while maintaining a negative outlook. It said macroeconomic and fiscal stress may weaken the country's ability to stay current on its local currency debt. (Reporting by Richard Rohan Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS