S&P maintains Belarus' foreign currency rating at 'CC/C'

July 15 (Reuters) - Ratings agency S&P Global on Friday
maintained Belarus' foreign currency ratings at "CC/C", weeks
after the country said it would be servicing its Eurobond debt
in its own currency, the Belarusian rouble.
The government had called it a forced measure, as Western
sanctions limited its ability to deal in foreign currencies.
Belarus was included in the sweeping sanctions imposed on
Russia since Moscow sent thousands of troops into Ukraine on
Feb. 24 from both Russian and Belarusian territory.
S&P said on Friday that the country's foreign currency
ratings remain on CreditWatch negative.
That means the agency could lower the rating to selective
default (SD) if the Eurobond debt payments are not made in their
original currency, U.S. dollars, by the end of a 30-day grace
period, S&P said.
The payment was originally due on June 29.
However, S&P said it believes Belarusian authorities are
actively seeking ways to make a payment on the 2027 Eurobond in
U.S. dollars through alternative payment routes.
The agency also affirmed its "CCC/C" local currency
sovereign credit ratings on Belarus while maintaining a negative
outlook. It said macroeconomic and fiscal stress may weaken the
country's ability to stay current on its local currency debt.
