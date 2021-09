"We expect Botswana's diamond export-dependent economy will rebound by 8.5% in real terms in 2021 because the diamond industry is rebounding from 2020's large pandemic-induced contraction," S&P said https://disclosure.spglobal.com/ratings/en/regulatory/article/-/view/type/HTML/id/2723490.

The agency affirmed Botswana's ratings at 'BBB+/A-2'.

(Reporting by Nishara Karuvalli Pathikkal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)