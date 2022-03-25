S&P revises Saudi Arabia's outlook to 'positive'

March 25 (Reuters) - Rating agency S&P revised Saudi
Arabia's outlook to "positive" from "stable" on Friday, citing
improving GDP growth and fiscal dynamics over the medium term.
S&P affirmed the country's rating at "A-/A-2".
Saudi GDP rose by 3.3% in 2021, according to official
statistics released last week, a turn from the 4.1% contraction
in 2020, when oil crashed and economies across the world were
hammered by the pandemic.
Oil prices leapt 50% last year as demand recovered, and then
surged above $100 a barrel to 14-year highs in February after
Russia invaded Ukraine, leading Western nations to urge major
producers to increase output.
Demand for Saudi crude oil has been further underpinned by
demand as some countries attempt to reduce imports from Russia,
S&P said.
The rating agency in its report https://disclosure.spglobal.com/ratings/en/regulatory/article/-/view/type/HTML/id/2814972
forecast Saudi real GDP growth for the current year to rise to
5.8% and average 2.7% from 2023 to 2025.
"Higher global oil prices and rising production volumes,
alongside a recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, are supporting
Saudi Arabia's fiscal and GDP growth dynamics," S&P said.
(Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh
Kuber and Shounak Dasgupta)