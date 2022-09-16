Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

S&P says it could downgrade El Salvador in 6-18 months

09/16/2022 | 08:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO - A year on, El Salvador's bitcoin experiment is stumbling

(Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings said on Friday it could cut El Salvador's already negative credit rating within six to 18 months if it does not make "adequate progress" on debt reduction, days after the government announced plans to buy back sovereign bonds.

S&P maintained El Salvador's "CCC-plus" rating, seven notches into non-investment speculative grade territory, four days after its government said it would buy back up to $360 million of two sovereign bonds, at what S&P valued just marginally above market prices.

El Salvador launched the offer on Monday for a bond maturing in 2023 and 2025.

"We consider the debt repurchase opportunistic and akin to a liability management operation, given we believe the government could have fulfilled its financial commitments in the near term absent this transaction," S&P said in a statement.

The ratings agency said there was at least a "one-in-three" chance of a downgrade if the government does not make significant progress on its debt or if any issues arise on its willingness to pay.

Fitch downgraded El Salvador's sovereign debt to "CC" from "CCC" on Thursday, describing a debt default as probable.

S&P said it believed the government could meet its debt service payments over the next year, but added that delays in obtaining funding and corrective fiscal measures could hit investor confidence.

It said the ratings reflected long-standing difficulties in predicting policy responses, low economic output, persistently low investment and little flexibility due to the dollarization of the economy, which has persisted since El Salvador introduced bitcoin as legal tender alongside the U.S. dollar.

President Nayib Bukele, who led the push to accept bitcoin, said on Thursday he would run for re-election in 2024, despite the constitution's prohibiting presidents from serving consecutive terms.

(Reporting by Marion Giraldo; Writing by Sarah Morland; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) 0.24% 19782.5 End-of-day quote.-52.94%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) 0.43% 19785 End-of-day quote.-58.55%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:22aNepal landslide kills 14, 10 missing - officials
RE
01:55aBritain says Ukraine continues its offensive in northeast
RE
01:07aKyrgyz-Tajik ceasefire largely holds after quiet night
RE
12:23aJapan warns powerful typhoon to hit southern region on Sunday
RE
12:06aWilliam and Harry prepare to hold vigil by late queen's coffin
RE
09/16China says Vice President Wang Qishan will attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral
RE
09/16Rohingya teenager killed in Bangladesh by mortar fired from Myanmar
RE
09/16China securities regulator approves first batch of market makers
RE
09/16Eastern Australia areas under flood warnings amid La Nina event
RE
09/16FLYING MIGRANTS TO MARTHA'S VINEYARD A 'STUNT' : Wh
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1William and Harry prepare to hold vigil by late queen's coffin
2Banco Santander Brasil S A : 09/16/2022 - Changes in the Risks and Comp..
3Biden talks energy, Russia with S.Africa's non-aligned Ramaphosa
4Britain says Ukraine continues its offensive in northeast
5XPeng to Launch Flagship G9 SUV on September 21, 2022

HOT NEWS