S&PGR Cuts Ukraine's Foreign Currency Ratings

By Stephen Nakrosis

S&P Global Ratings on Friday said it was lowering its foreign currency ratings on Ukraine to 'CCC/C+' from 'B-/B.'

S&P said it expects the country's military conflict with Russia to be protracted and added, "the Ukraine government's capacity to meet its foreign-currency commercial debt payments is contingent on the flow of donor support, in our view."

S&P also said its outlook was negative, reflecting "risks to Ukraine's economy, external balances, public finances and financial stability stemming from the military conflict."

S&P said it was affirming the nation's 'B-/B' local currency ratings.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-27-22 1715ET