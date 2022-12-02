Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

S&PGR Lowers France's GDP Growth Forecast, Revises Outlook To Negative

12/02/2022 | 05:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Stephen Nakrosis


S&P Global Ratings said Friday it was revising its outlook on France to negative from stable and also lowered its 2023 GDP growth forecast for the country to 0.2% from an earlier 1.7% estimate.

S&P also said it was affirming the nation's 'AA/A-1+' sovereign credit ratings.

S&P said its outlook reflects "our view of rising risks to France's public finances and the resulting reduction in fiscal space." The agency raised its budget deficit forecast to 5.4% of GDP from 4%, "with the latter averaging 4.9% over 2023-2025 versus 3.6%, and general government debt rising to 112% of GDP by 2025."

S&P said "France's slowing economy and government measures to cushion households and businesses from energy inflation will weigh on public finances."

The rise in energy prices since the start of the war in Ukraine may be a "much longer lasting shock to European economies than the temporary fall in demand triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020," S&P added.


Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-02-22 1715ET

Latest news "Economy"
05:25pFinancials Down as Traders Reconsider Fed Views -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:19pPutin could use peace talks to restock his army, warns UK Foreign Minister Cleverly -The Telegraph
RE
05:16pStocks regain some lost ground as investors interpret U.S. payrolls data
RE
05:15pU.S. says Swiss engineering group ABB to pay over $315 million to resolve bribery case
RE
05:15pU.S. safety board urges immediate inspections of Bell 407 helicopters
RE
05:15pS&PGR Lowers France's GDP Growth Forecast, Revises Outlook To Negative
DJ
05:13pConsumer Cos Down After November Jobs Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:10pHealth Care Up as Rate Fears Weigh -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:09pArgentina's YPF could raise debt in 2023 to back Vaca Muerta push, source says
RE
05:09pS&PGR Lowers Outlook on Lithuania to Negative From Stable
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1As the Fed plans to 'raise and hold,' new projections may show the cost
2ECB's Lagarde warns some fiscal policies in Europe could fuel excess de..
3U.S. job growth likely slowed again in November; labor market still tig..
4Musk delivers first Tesla Semi trucks
5Analyst recommendations: Blackstone, BT Group, Ecolab, GSK, Sainsbury....

HOT NEWS