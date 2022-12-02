Advanced search
S&PGR Lowers Outlook on Lithuania to Negative From Stable

12/02/2022 | 05:09pm EST
By Stephen Nakrosis


S&P Global Ratings on Friday said it is lowering its outlook on Lithuania to negative from stable, and affirmed the nation's A+/A-1 long- and short-term ratings.

S&P said the outlook reflects its view that "a more protracted and less predictable conflict between Russia and Ukraine could impose higher economic and security costs on Lithuania's small, open economy, leading to worsening fiscal, external, and monetary metrics."

S&P said it expects Lithuania's economy will fall into recession in the first half of next year, but will recover in the second half and see 0.5% annual growth.

Lithuania saw inflation of 22.1% year over year as of October, which is over twice the euro-area average, according to S&P. "High inflation will continue to complicate operations in the private sector, particularly for small and midsize enterprises already facing labor shortages, while eroding household purchasing power," S&P said.

An economic slowdown in trading partners and risks to transportation service exports as a result of sanctions on Russian and Belarussian goods will drag on Lithuanian exports, according to S&P.


Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-02-22 1708ET

HOT NEWS