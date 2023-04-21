By Stephen Nakrosis

S&P Global Ratings on Friday raised its outlook on Greece to positive from stable, while affirming the country's long- and short-term local and foreign currency sovereign credit ratings on Greece at BB+/B.

S&P said "Greece's structural reforms and economic resilience, along with EU support, have improved government finances and financial sector stability." The agency also said the outlook reflects its view the country will build on its recent record of implementing structural reforms.

S&P also said economic activity in Greece rose 5.9% in real terms last year, "despite the energy shock for Greece and its trading partners." Investment rose to 21.4% of GDP at the end of 2022, up nine percentage points since the end of 2019, S&P said. Over the past decade, exports as a percentage of GDP increased an estimated 20 percentage points, S&P said.

"With economic carryover effects still present in 2023, a solid investment outlook, and no sign of softening tourism numbers, we see economic growth reaching at least 2.5% in 2023 and then averaging just under 3% over 2024-2026," S&P said.

In April of last year, S&P raised its long-term sovereign credit rating on Greece to BB+ from BB.

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-21-23 1724ET