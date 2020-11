No reason was given for the move to replace Wani, who had been appointed in January to replace Ngor.

South Sudan's economy is in the doldrums after a more than six-year civil war that led to about a quarter of its population fleeing to neighbouring countries.

The war has also stifled the economy's mainstay, reducing oil production to a trickle, while output in other sectors like agriculture has also plummeted.

(Reporting by Denis Dumo; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Mark Heinrich)