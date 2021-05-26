S4C Authority : Developing a Partnership between S4C, Theatr Genedlaethol Cymru and the Urdd Eisteddfod

26 May 2021

A new partnership has been announced today between S4C, Theatr Genedlaethol Cymru and the Urdd Eisteddfod to collaborate on the Drama Medal competition at Eisteddfod T.

S4C will commission and create films of the winning plays for their online platform, Hansh.

S4C has recently collaborated with Theatr Genedlaethol Cymru and the Urdd on a Young Playwrights Programme. Over 40 aspiring playwrights are involved in this scheme and have enjoyed talks and training sessions with experienced playwrights and writers, including Daf James, Bethan Marlow and Roger Williams and chaired by Mali Ann Rees, in preparation for competing for the Urdd Eisteddfod's Drama Medal. Theatr Genedlaethol will collaborate on the three winning scripts to adapt them into short films to be shown on the Hansh, with the films being produced by TinInt.

The Drama Medal award has been one of the main ceremonies of the Urdd National Eisteddfod for many years, and with the Eisteddfod being held digitally again this year as Eisteddfod T the Drama Medal will continue to be a major competition and will be held live at 4.00 pm on Wednesday 2 June.

The playwright who wins the Drama Medal competition will also spend a year as a Young Playwright in Residence with Theatr Genedlaethol Cymru. This is the first time the company has offered such an opportunity to a young playwright. As well as mentoring by the Theatr Genedlaethol team, the Young Writer will have the opportunity to be mentored by S4C's Drama Commissioner and work with some of their latest script writers.

Guto Rhun, S4C's Online Assistant Commissioner, said:

'We are delighted to be able to commission this year's Drama Medal films and share them with our audiences. Being able to work in partnership with Theatr Genedlaethol Cymru and the Urdd is invaluable and being able to develop young people's talents and provide a platform to showcase their work is part of S4C's online strategy. The themes and messages of the films are very important and I'm sure many hansh viewers will be able to identify with them. '

Rhian A. Davies, Theatr Genedlaethol Cymru's Executive Producer, said:

'Seeing over 40 attend the training sessions was fantastic and proved the need for collaboration, to support the development of young Welsh playwrights, between national arts organisations, S4C, the Urdd and Theatr Genedlaethol. Seeing the developments of the three Hansh finalists will be an exciting and worthy end to the Eisteddfod T Drama Medal competition. We are looking forward to welcoming the winner and to continue to develop the Young Playwrights Scheme and the partnership with S4C and the Urdd in 2022.'

Siân Eirian, Director of the Urdd Eisteddfod said:

'We are very proud of this partnership with Theatr Genedlaethol and S4C. It's a scheme that will showcase young talent on S4C's Hansh platform, but will also give the winning playwright a great opportunity to benefit from support and training with Theatr Genedlaethol and S4C. I am confident that such a partnership will provide inspiration to hundreds of young people growing up through the ranks of the Urdd. '