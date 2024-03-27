March 27 (Reuters) - SA'S ESKOM:
* LOADSHEDDING WILL REMAIN SUSPENDED UNTIL SUNDAY AT 16:00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]
March 27 (Reuters) - SA'S ESKOM:
* LOADSHEDDING WILL REMAIN SUSPENDED UNTIL SUNDAY AT 16:00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]
Video game retailer GameStop slumps after sharp decline in quarterly sales
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Wednesday at 7 AM ET
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Fedex, Visa, Wise, Adobe, Cisco...
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Indian cenbank likely to set cut-off yield for T-Bills in 6.93%-7.14% band
Indian aviation watchdog defers new rules on pilots' rest, duty times
Trump's media company ticker leads to fleeting windfall for some investors
Indonesian copper miner Amman targets higher concentrate output of 833,000 dmt in 2024