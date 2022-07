July 3 (Reuters) -

* S.AFRICAN STATE POWER UTILITY ESKOM: STAGE 6 LOADSHEDDING WILL BE IMPLEMENTED ON MONDAY AFTERNOON

* S.AFRICAN STATE POWER UTILITY ESKOM: VARYING STAGES OF LOADSHEDDING WILL BE IMPLEMENTED DURING THE WEEK

* S.AFRICAN STATE POWER UTILITY ESKOM: CAUTIONS PUBLIC IT WILL STILL TAKE A FEW WEEKS FOR POWER GENERATION SYSTEM TO FULLY RECOVER TO PRE-STRIKE LEVELS