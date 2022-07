July 1 (Reuters) - S.AFRICAN STATE POWER UTILITY ESKOM:

* DUE TO LOWER THAN ANTICIPATED DEMAND, STAGE 4 LOADSHEDDING WILL CONTINUE TO BE IMPLEMENTED UNTIL 22:00

* LOADSHEDDING WILL THEN BE REDUCED TO STAGE 2 AT 22:00 UNTIL 07:00 FOR BOTH SATURDAY AND SUNDAY (Gdansk Newsroom)