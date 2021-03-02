Log in
SAARC Central Bank Governors Meeting

03/02/2021 | 06:35am EST
SAARC Central Bank Governors Meeting
Mpoya
Tue, Mar 02 2021 3:59 PM

March 01, 2021 - The leadership of Da Afghanistan Bank participated in the forty-first meeting on Regional Cooperation Network of South Asian Countries (SAARC). The meeting was held online.

At the outset of the meeting, Shaktikanta Das, Governor of Reserve Bank of India, who was simultaneously chairing the SAARC Finance Meeting, spoke about the current situation of SAARC member countries, the macroeconomics situation of the region, and a number of related issues.

Subsequently, Mr. Ajmal Ahmady, the acting Governor of Da Afghanistan Bank, provided insight into the economic situation of Afghanistan, the country's GDP, Afghanistan's foreign exchange reserves, debts and a number of other related issues. Mr. Ahmady referred to the adverse impact of the outbreak of corona virus on all countries of the world, adding that this phenomenon has impacted on the economy of Afghanistan and the economies of SAARC member countries.

Disclaimer

Bank of Afghanistan published this content on 02 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2021 11:34:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
