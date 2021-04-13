Log in
SAB Biotherapeutics Strengthens Senior Management Team with Appointment of Kipp Erickson, PhD as Chief Operating Officer

04/13/2021 | 11:11am EDT
Company promotes SAB team members in key areas

SAB Biotherapeutics (SAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel immunotherapy platform to produce specifically targeted, high potency, fully human polyclonal antibodies, today announced that Kipp Erickson, PhD, has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Dr. Erickson brings over 25 years of both human and veterinary pharmaceutical discovery and development experience across a range of therapeutic modalities focused on translational medicine and commercial development.

“Kipp will play a lead role in our therapeutic and portfolio strategy, using his background in both human and animal health drug discovery, development, and commercialization, with the goal of expanding our research and candidate selection into key unmet diseases to fully capture the power of SAB’s DiversitAb™ technology platform,” said Eddie J. Sullivan, PhD, co-founder, president and CEO of SAB Biotherapeutics. “I am confident that Kipp will make a significant impact here and on behalf of our entire leadership team, we are pleased to welcome him.”

Dr. Erickson has held both executive and operational leadership roles in therapeutics development, translational medicine, product innovation, regulatory dossiers and commercial development. He also has a multi-disciplinary background in human drug discovery, safety and development with roles at Pharmacia, Procter and Gamble Pharmaceuticals, and Pfizer, along with drug discovery and product development in animal health from Pfizer Animal Health, Zoetis and Intrexon.

“SAB has a promising novel platform coupled with a talented team and strong corporate vision. I am excited to join the organization at this pivotal time and to play a role in advancing SAB’s proprietary technology platform while continuing to expand and scale production and manufacturing capabilities,” said Dr. Erickson. “I look forward to joining the team as we seek to advance SAB’s clinical programs and pipeline, with the goal of developing industry leading response capabilities to unmet needs and emerging diseases.”

A cardiovascular and respiratory scientist by training, Dr. Erickson received his doctorate from the College of Veterinary Medicine at Kansas State University, and subsequent post-doctoral work at the Medical College of Wisconsin and University of California-San Diego, School of Medicine. Dr. Erickson has been jointly responsible and a team contributor to several approved medications in both human and animal health.

In addition to Dr. Erickson’s appointment, several veteran team members have been promoted with central operational and scientific expertise to further solidify core competencies. Melanie Nichols has been promoted to Senior Director of Operations, Cindy Sherrill to Senior Director of Corporate Services, Jake Miles to Director of Program Management and Wyatt Bordewyk to Process Development Manager.

About SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc.

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (SAB) is a clinical-stage, biopharmaceutical company advancing a new class of immunotherapies leveraging fully human polyclonal antibodies. Utilizing some of the most complex genetic engineering and antibody science in the world, SAB has developed the only platform that can rapidly produce natural, specifically-targeted, high-potency, human polyclonal immunotherapies at commercial scale. SAB-185, a fully human polyclonal antibody therapeutic candidate for COVID-19, is being developed with initial funding supported by the Biomedical Advanced Research Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Defense (DoD) Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND) Joint Project Lead for Enabling Biotechnologies (JPL-EB). In addition to COVID-19, the company’s pipeline also includes programs in Type 1 diabetes, organ transplant, influenza and human immune globulin (IgG) for autoimmune diseases. For more information visit: www.sabbiotherapeutics.com or follow @SABBantibody on Twitter.


© Business Wire 2021
