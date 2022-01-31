SABG Promotes Alexandra Hoey to Director of Business Development

Strategic Alliance Business Group LLC (SABG) announced the promotion of Alexandra Hoey to Director of Business Development. Ms. Hoey will oversee and lead the business and proposal development team into an unprecedented era of growth at SABG.

“Alex’s willingness to go the extra mile, along with her dedication to SABG and our mission, is a big part of the success SABG has experienced over the last two years and our positive outlook for future growth. She is always ready to help, has a contagious work ethic, brings new and innovative ideas to each effort, and shows a willingness to mentor employees and guide her team to get the job done. I am confident in her ability to lead our business development initiatives and excited for SABG as she assumes this role,” said CEO Keri Mungo.

Ms. Hoey joined SABG in March 2020 as Proposal Manager and quickly demonstrated skills of coordinating a diverse team, managing multiple proposal activities, and securing new contracts for the company.

Ms. Hoey’s success and invaluable support earned her SABG’s 2021 Employee of the Year Award. She previously worked on proposal and business development for various government contracting companies. Ms. Hoey earned a bachelor’s degree from High Point University and master’s degree from George Mason University.

Ms. Hoey stated, “I am proud to be given this opportunity for many reasons, but most importantly because my values align so effortlessly with the corporate culture that SABG promotes including integrity, collaboration, and flexibility. In my time here, I have watched our growth and shared in the joy of winning new work surrounded by a dedicated team that truly enjoys working together. I am humbled and excited to now play a lead role in growing our capabilities and customer base through strategic pipeline development, meaningful teaming with likeminded firms, and an abundance of positive energy!”

SABG congratulates Ms. Hoey on her well-earned promotion and looks forward to working with her on our continued growth in pursuit of our call to be “Customer Focused, Mission Driven”.

SABG is a privately-owned professional services company that is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned and Women-Owned Small Business. We provide support to commercial and Federal Government customers in the areas of Engineering Services, Program Management, Strategic Planning, Acquisition Management, and Facility Operations.

