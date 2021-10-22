Log in
SADC Transactions Cleared on an Immediate Basis (TCIB) Payment Scheme Project

10/22/2021 | 08:54pm EDT
Development Objective
The proposed project development objective (PDO) is to support payment system integration efforts in SADC countries. This will be ac hieved through (i) design, mobilization and deployment of low value credit scheme implemented by SADC member countries to support cr oss border transfers of remittances, and (ii) data subscription.
Key Details
Project Details
  • Project ID

    P176529

  • Status

    Active

  • Team Leader

    Alice Dubiwa Zanza, Aida Japarova

  • Borrower 2

    South African Reserve Bank

  • Country

    South Africa

  • Approval Date

    (as of board presentation)

    October 21, 2021

  • Total Project Cost 1

    US$ 0.45 million

  • Implementing Agency

    South African Reserve Bank

  • Region

    Africa East

  • Fiscal Year 3

    2022

  • Commitment Amount

    US$ 0.00 million

  • Environmental Category

    N/A

  • Last Update Date

    October 8, 2021

  • Closing Date

    N/A

  • Notes

    1. Total project cost includes funding from World Bank and non-bank sources in US$ millions. Active and Closed projects show current commitments. Proposed (pipeline) and dropped projects show the forecast amount. The commitment amount for projects in the pipeline is indicative and may be modified during the project preparation.

    2. Borrower refers to the Borrower of a Loan or Recipient of a Grant.

    3. "Fiscal Year" is the fiscal year in which the project was approved (or dropped if the status is dropped). The World Bank's fiscal year is from July 1 - June 30. For example, a fiscal year of 1996 corresponds to July 1, 1995 - June 30, 1996.

Sectors
No data available.
Themes
No data available.
Project Map
Finances
Financing Plan (US$ Millions)
No data available.
Financier Commitments
Total Project Financing (US$ Millions)
Product Line IBRD/IDA
IBRD Commitment N/A
IDA Commitment N/A
IBRD + IDA Commitment N/A
Lending Instrument Investment Project Financing
Grant Amount 0.45
Total Project Cost** 0.45
Summary Status of World Bank Financing (US$ Millions) as of September 30, 2021
Download:
No data available.
Financier Approval Date Closing Date Principal Disbursed Repayments Interest, Charges & Fees
Detailed Financial Activity as of September 30, 2021
Download:
No data available.
Period Financier Transaction Type Amount (US$)
Footnotes

*The financial data in this block are updated on a monthly basis. For more information on World Bank lending by country please visit the Country Lending Summaries.

** Principal refers to the original US dollar amount of the loan, credit, or grant that was committed and approved. Disbursements represent increases in the balance outstanding due to payments made to borrowers, as well as capitalized charges (such as loan origination fees on IBRD loans). Repayments refer to the total principal amount paid or prepaid to IBRD or IDA in US dollars, calculated at the exchange rate on the value date of the individual repayment. Repayments include payments made by borrowers, debt relief provided by IDA, and payments made by third parties on behalf of the borrowers. The disbursed amount less the repaid amount, for loans and credits, may not equal the loan or credit balance outstanding due to exchange rate movements.

Ratings
IMPLEMENTATION RATINGS
No data available.
COMPLETION RATINGS
No data available.
INDEPENDENT EVALUATION RATINGS
No data available.
Results Framework
No data available.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2021 00:53:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
