SAFRAN: SEES 2024 REVENUE 27.4 BLN EUROS, RECURRING OP INCOME CLOSE TO 4.0 BLN, FREE CASHFLOW AROUND 3.0 BLN
Woodside flags $1.2 billion charge against asset bought under BHP merger
In Munich, US's Harris, Blinken aim to reassure Europe, despite Trump
Dollar flat as Fed officials weigh in; yen hanging on despite GDP surprise
Gold near 2-month low as traders assess comments from Fed officials
Rakuten shares surge more than 15% on shrinking losses
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Rakuten Group shares surged more than 15% in early trading on Thursday after its earnings showed a smaller loss in the October-December period as it stemmed losses from its money-losing mobile arm.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Announces Consolidated Results for Fourth Quarter 2023
INDIA BONDS-India bond yields seen marginally lower tracking US peers
South Korea prepares $57 bln corporate financial support programme