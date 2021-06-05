Log in
SAGEMCOM JOINS THE SBTI TO DRASTICALLY REDUCE ITS CARBON FOOTPRINT BY 2030

06/05/2021 | 01:01pm BST
Sagemcom has committed to the Science Base Target Initiative (SBTi) to set carbon emission reduction targets for 2030, based on objective data and the scientific approach suggested by the SBTi.

Sagemcom has been placing social and environmental issues at the heart of its development strategy for many years This commitment is thus in line with its actions, which are released every year by the Group through the CSR report available on its website (www.sagemcom.com).

Particularly strengthened by its eco-design strategy and its environmental management system implemented on its main operational sites, the Group is now committed to the SBTi to reduce both its carbon footprint for activities related to the sites ("SBTI scopes 1 and 2"), but also its products and services ("scope 3").

Sagemcom's commitment fits in with the objectives defined by the Paris Agreement, which consist in containing the rise in global temperatures to well below 2°C compared to pre-industrial levels, and in continuing efforts to limit global warming to 1.5°C.

« The exceptional growth phase that our Group has experienced in recent years has led us to take an even stronger stand on environmental and social issues. We therefore decided to include this commitment within the STBi framework, thus basing it on precise objectives and references. This is a significant achievement by Sagemcom to reduce our impact on climate change, in accordance with the daily commitments of our teams around the world," says Patrick SEVIAN, CEO of the Sagemcom Group.

About Sagemcom

Sagemcom is a leading European group on the high added-value communicating terminals market (broadband solutions, audio video solutions, and smart grid end-to-end solutions) which is based in France. Group turnover totals €2.1 billion, the headcount of 5,500 employees works in more than 50 countries.

www.sagemcom.com // https://www.linkedin.com/company/sagemcom // www.facebook.com/SagemcomOfficial // https://twitter.com/Sagemcom


© Business Wire 2021
