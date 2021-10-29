Log in
SAIL declares consolidated net profit of Rs 4339 Crore in Q2 FY'22

10/29/2021 | 11:02am EDT
Ministry of Steel
Posted On: 29 OCT 2021 8:06PM by PIB Delhi

The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), under Ministry of Steel has declared the financial results of the company for the second quarter (July - Sep'21) and H1 (Apr - Sep'21) of this financial year (FY 2021-22) today.

Key highlights of SAIL's performance during Q2 FY'22:

  • Crude Steel Production : 4.468 Million Tonnes
  • Saleable Steel Sales : 4.280 Million Tonnes
  • Best ever Quarterly EBITDA, Profit Before Tax (PBT) and Profit After Tax (PAT).
  • Gross borrowings at Rs 22,478 Crore as on 30.09.2021 as against Rs 35,350 Crore as on 31.03.2021, which is a reduction of Rs 12,872 Crore during H1 FY'22
  • Company's board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share for FY'22 to the shareholders.

SAIL's Financial Performance at a glance

(In Rs. Crore)

Standalone

Consolidated

Q1 FY'22

Q2 FY'22

H1 FY'22

H1 FY'21

Q1 FY'22

Q2 FY'22

H1 FY'22

H1 FY'21

Revenue from Operations

20642

26827

47469

25991

20643

26828

47471

25993

EBITDA

6674

7248

13921

1973

6741

7290

14031

2078

PBT

5145

5753

10898

(1374)

5212

5795

11007

(1270)

PAT

3850

4304

8154

(877)

3897

4339

8236

(790)

Disclaimer

Ministry of Steel of the Republic of India published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
