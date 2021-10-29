Ministry of Steel
SAIL declares consolidated net profit of Rs 4339 Crore in Q2 FY'22
Posted On: 29 OCT 2021 8:06PM by PIB Delhi
The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), under Ministry of Steel has declared the financial results of the company for the second quarter (July - Sep'21) and H1 (Apr - Sep'21) of this financial year (FY 2021-22) today.
Key highlights of SAIL's performance during Q2 FY'22:
-
Crude Steel Production : 4.468 Million Tonnes
-
Saleable Steel Sales : 4.280 Million Tonnes
-
Best ever Quarterly EBITDA, Profit Before Tax (PBT) and Profit After Tax (PAT).
-
Gross borrowings at Rs 22,478 Crore as on 30.09.2021 as against Rs 35,350 Crore as on 31.03.2021, which is a reduction of Rs 12,872 Crore during H1 FY'22
-
Company's board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share for FY'22 to the shareholders.
SAIL's Financial Performance at a glance
(In Rs. Crore)
|
|
Standalone
|
Consolidated
|
Q1 FY'22
|
Q2 FY'22
|
H1 FY'22
|
H1 FY'21
|
Q1 FY'22
|
Q2 FY'22
|
H1 FY'22
|
H1 FY'21
|
Revenue from Operations
|
20642
|
26827
|
47469
|
25991
|
20643
|
26828
|
47471
|
25993
|
EBITDA
|
6674
|
7248
|
13921
|
1973
|
6741
|
7290
|
14031
|
2078
|
PBT
|
5145
|
5753
|
10898
|
(1374)
|
5212
|
5795
|
11007
|
(1270)
|
PAT
|
3850
|
4304
|
8154
|
(877)
|
3897
|
4339
|
8236
|
(790)
