SALZGITTER CEO: THERE ARE NO TALKS WITH THYSSENKRUPP ABOUT ANY PARTNERSHIPS BETWEEN STEELMAKERS
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|7.015 EUR
|+1.20%
|+3.92%
|4 698 M $
|27.13 EUR
|+1.38%
|-7.48%
|1 576 M $
