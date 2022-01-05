SAM'S CLUB CHINA EXEC TELLS ANALYSTS MATTER WAS "A MISUNDERSTANDING"

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed companies
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
Undervalued stocks
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
ESG Stocks
Momentum stocks
Quality stocks
Investment themes
Financial Data
Metaverse
Sin stocks
hydraulics
US Basketball
Education
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Financial Data
Metaverse
Sin stocks
hydraulics
US Basketball
Education
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Economic Events
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
SAM'S CLUB CHINA EXEC TELLS ANALYSTS MATTER WAS "A MISUNDERSTANDING"
01/05/2022 | 02:31am EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
EXCLUSIVE-SAM'S CLUB CHINA EXEC TELLS ANALYSTS MATTER WAS "A MISUNDERSTANDING"
© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:53a
Taiwan fund to issue $2.3 bln climate change pension mandate, Asia's first -official
RE
02:52a
London copper eases off 6-week high on dollar strength
RE
02:50a
EXCLUSIVE
: Walmart arm did not deliberately remove Xinjiang goods, China exec tells analysts
RE
02:50a
India reports first death linked to Omicron coronavirus variant
RE
02:48a
MARKETMIND
: Party over before it gets started
RE
02:47a
Japan's Okinawa sees doubling of COVID-19 cases, considers emergency steps
RE
02:42a
Boy Scouts fall short in vote on $2.7 billion abuse settlement - WSJ
RE
02:38a
Taiwan air force stages drill to intercept Chinese planes amid tensions
RE
02:37a
Kenya private sector activity up to 14-month high in Dec -PMI
RE
02:37a
China's central bank set to step up cash injection before Lunar New Year holiday - CSJ
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
Dow posts closing record high for 2nd day, boosted by banks
2
Asian shares skid as rising U.S. yields hit tech stocks
3
Private equity firm TPG seeks $9.5 billion valuation in U.S. IPO
4
U.S. carrier Allegiant Air to buy 50 Boeing 737 MAX jets -sources
5
China's market regulator fines Alibaba, Tencent for failing to report d..
More news
HOT NEWS
SHOPIFY INC.
-10.36%
Shopify Down Over 10%, On Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since November 2020 -- Data Talk
SEA LIMITED
-11.41%
Sea Ltd. Down Over 11%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2020 -- Data Talk
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
+3.79%
JPMorgan Chase on Pace for Largest Percent Increase in Nearly a Year -- Data Talk
NUTRIEN LTD.
-4.03%
Fertilizer producer Nutrien makes surprise CEO switch again despite strong profits
CRONOS GROUP INC.
+5.02%
TSX starts 2022 in the green on energy stocks boost
PURE GOLD MINING INC.
+2.94%
Pure Gold Mining Inc. Announces Executive Changes
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Investment style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave