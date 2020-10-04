Log in
SAMA introduces the Five Riyal denomination made of polymer ... and it will start circulating on October 5th

10/04/2020 | 03:10am EDT

The Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) announces to the public its intention to release a five-riyal denomination of the Saudi currency made of polymer during the era of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud - may Allah protect him - based on Article 4 of the Saudi Monetary System Issued by Royal Decree No. 6 on 1/7/1379 AH.

SAMA clarified that both the design and colors of the new polymer five-riyal denomination are similar to those of the cotton five-riyal paper currently in circulation. The difference is in techniques, technical specifications, and security features for the new denomination. SAMA indicated that the initial quantity of the new denomination is going to be put into circulation by Monday 18/2/1442 AH corresponding to 5/10/2020 AD, noting that the new denomination will go side by side with the five-riyal denomination currently in circulation, as well as the rest of the sixth issue in circulation as legal tender.

SAMA confirmed that the new five-riyal denomination was printed according to the latest standards in the field of polymer currency printing. The note incorporates many technical specifications and high-quality security features. The design of this denomination includes on its face a picture of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud - may Allah protect him - and a picture of the Shaybah field in the Empty Quarter, in addition to the shape of the transparent window that contains motifs inspired by the logo of Saudi Vision 2030. The back of the paper included a view of wildflowers from the Kingdom, in addition to the shape of the transparent window that contains motifs inspired by the logo of Saudi Vision 2030.

Disclaimer

Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency published this content on 04 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2020 07:09:03 UTC
