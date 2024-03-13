EXCLUSIVE-SAMSUNG ELEC PLANS TO ADD 'MUF' CHIP MAKING TECHNOLOGY TO MAKE HBM CHIPS USED IN AI CHIPSETS, FIVE SOURCES SAY
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|73,300 KRW
|+1.24%
|-2.14%
|369B
|2,657 PTS
|-0.36%
|-1.81%
|-
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Tuesday at 7 PM ET
Exclusive-Samsung to use chip making tech favoured by SK Hynix as AI chip race heats up, sources say
Wall Street: at its zenith (+ S&P record) 72 hours before the '4 Witches
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Tuesday at 5 PM ET
Springfield Properties : Stunning Five Bed Home Available in Exclusive Bonnyrigg Development
Barnes & Noble Education Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results
Global electric car sales in February hurt by China's New Year celebrations