SANTANDER CHAIR ANA BOTIN'S COMPENSATION RISES 4% YEAR-ON-YEAR TO 12.2 MLN EUROS IN 2023-ANNUAL REPORT
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|2,640 PTS
|+0.57%
|+1.06%
|-
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Monday at 3 PM ET
Funds' bearish CBOT corn, soy views flirting with all-time highs -Braun
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Monday at 1 PM ET
Guyana to disclose winners of offshore oil-block auction by end of March
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Metlife, Paypal, Snap, Take-Two, Tesla...
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
European Midday Briefing : Stocks Struggle With U.S. Markets Closed
Anglo American Platinum Could Cut Around 3,700 Jobs in Restructuring -- Update
Goldman Sachs lifts 2024 S&P 500 target to 5,200 on upbeat profit outlook
MORNING BID EUROPE-China markets look like they need another holiday