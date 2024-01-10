SAP SAYS IT HAS SETTLED BRIBERY PROBES WITH THE US DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE, US SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION, AND SOUTH AFRICA'S NATIONAL PROSECUTING AUTHORITY
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|447.35 PTS
|-0.97%
|+0.03%
|-
|148.16 PTS
|-0.31%
|-1.02%
|-
|1,958.28 PTS
|-0.58%
|-3.16%
|-
|2,444.48 PTS
|+1.30%
|+2.76%
|-
We will never help Europe under attack, EU official cites Trump as saying
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Wednesday at 1 PM ET
Nymex Overview : Refined Product Futures Give Back Gains on EIA Stock Builds -- OPIS
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Apple, Block, Palo Alto, Wise, Workday...
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Japan's Tohoku Electric to delay nuclear reactor restart on construction works
GRIFOLS : Dragged down by a short seller, but the management is ready to respond