SAR : Launches Quarterly Rule 10b-5 Settlement Rates in Collaboration with ISS Securities Class Action Services (ISS SCAS)

BETHESDA, Md., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SAR, an industry pioneer in the development of independent securities class action data analytics, today announced the launch of SAR Rule 10b-5 Settlement Rates that leverage the accurate settlement reporting and claim recovery services of ISS Securities Class Action Services (ISS SCAS).

SAR's Rule 10b-5 Settlement Rates are updated and published on a quarterly basis to enhance claim valuation transparency on filed securities class actions that allege violations of the federal securities laws under Section 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and SEC Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder. SAR's independently quantified securities class action settlement rates support key industry stakeholders with the evaluation of potential settlement value throughout the lifecycle of a securities class action.

Rule 10b-5 Settlement Rates will be published by SAR on and around the 10th calendar day in April, July, October, and January via SAR's SCA Platform. The settlement rates are updated based on the median quotient of the preceding quarter's federally approved monetary settlements as reported by ISS SCAS and the maximum potential classwide damages of the corresponding claims, as quantified by SAR.

"With our continued collaboration with ISS SCAS, we are delivering on our mission to enhance transparency in the securities class action arena by publishing verifiably independent settlement statistics that strengthen data-driven decision-making by key industry stakeholders," said Nessim Mezrahi, CEO of SAR.

"We are pleased to support Nessim and his team with SCAS' industry leading case settlement data and intelligence in furtherance of SAR's new offering covering 10b-5 settlement rates," said Ivar Eilertsen, Global Head of ISS SCAS. "Clients such as SAR can always rely on the dedicated SCAS team and our solutions to deliver timely, accurate, and actionable insight for investors and professional services firms seeking to recover portfolio losses or obtain critical securities class action data."

About ISS

Founded in 1985, Institutional Shareholder Services group of companies (ISS) empowers investors and companies to build for long-term and sustainable growth by providing high-quality data, analytics and insight. ISS, which is majority owned by Deutsche Börse Group, along with Genstar Capital and ISS management, is a leading provider of corporate governance and responsible investment solutions, market intelligence, fund services, and events and editorial content for institutional investors and corporations, globally. ISS operates on an arm's-length basis and Deutsche Börse has adopted Principles protecting the independence and integrity of ISS' research offerings. ISS' 2,000 employees operate worldwide across more than 30 global offices in 15 countries. Its more than 4,000 clients include many of the world's leading institutional investors who rely on ISS' objective and impartial ESG and governance research, market intelligence and fund services and data and analytics, as well as public companies focused on ESG and governance risk mitigation as a shareholder value enhancing measure. Clients rely on ISS' expertise to help them make informed investment decisions.

About SAR

Founded in 2018, SAR is an independent data analytics and software company that provides high quality and verifiably independent data analytics solutions that enhance transparency in the securities class action arena. SAR relies on specialized data science to assess corporate risk and exposure to securities class action litigation and identify econometric deficiencies on private securities fraud claims that allege violations of the federal securities laws. SAR supports industry-leading insurance companies and sophisticated equity investment professionals with specialized data analytics that rely on the uniform application of the court-approved event study methodology to quantify securities class action risk, exposure, and potential settlement value throughout the securities class action lifecycle. SAR deploys its data analytics solutions via the SCA Platform by offering clients secure access to SAR's securities class action database and specialized econometric tools.

