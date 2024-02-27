SASFIN HOLDINGS LTD: BANK WILL THEREFORE DEFEND CLAIM
Stock market news
AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Itim jumps on multi-million pound Quiz contract
Chinese money still chasing Canadian critical mining deals despite Ottawa's scrutiny
Ukraine welcomes West's discussion of direct intervention, Russia warns against it
Thai opposition leader will fight 'tooth and nail' for party's survival
Asia shares shaky, traders on guard as Japanese inflation tops forecast
China stocks rise, led by AI firms; Hong Kong slips as investors await policy moves
Nickel falls after Indonesia says it is working to approve more mining quotas
Workday beats quarterly profit estimates, expects macro concerns to continue in fiscal 25