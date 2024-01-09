SAUDI ARABIA EMPHASIZES ON SUPPORTING EFFORTS TO STABILIZE OIL MARKETS - CABINET STATEMENT
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|77.74 USD
|+2.15%
|+0.91%
|-
|72.52 USD
|+2.38%
|+0.58%
|-
|2,413.09 PTS
|+0.82%
|+1.44%
|-
Juniper jumps on reports Hewlett Packard Enterprise close to $13 bln deal
More than 1,000 Ukrainian towns lose power due to extreme winter weather
Short seller Gotham City questions Grifols' debt ratios
MADRID (Reuters) - Hedge fund Gotham City Research on Tuesday said the debt ratios of Spanish drug company Grifols are actually much higher than officially reported, thus making its shares "uninvestable".
Infineon Undervalued Former Chip Unit Qimonda by $1.88 Billion, Court Expert Says
Hewlett Packard Enterprise nears $13 bln deal to buy Juniper Networks- WSJ
US investigators probing whether Boeing 737 MAX panel was properly bolted
MORNING BID EUROPE-Nikkei hits post-bubble peak on Wall Street's lead
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Blackrock, Blackstone, Exxon Mobil, Netflix, Charles Schwab...