Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

SAUDI ARAMCO CEO AMIN NASSER SAYS OIL AND GAS DEMAND HAS SURGED…

03/08/2022 | 09:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAUDI ARAMCO CEO AMIN NASSER SAYS OIL AND GAS DEMAND HAS SURGED BACK AS ECONOMIES RECOVER - CERAWEEK


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 4.38% 130.01 Delayed Quote.67.11%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY 0.45% 44.8 End-of-day quote.25.14%
WTI 3.72% 125.71 Delayed Quote.68.45%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:50aINSTANT VIEW : LME suspends nickel trading after price surge
RE
09:50aBritain's Domino's Pizza hedges against rising wheat prices
RE
09:48aNasser says industry must intensify and accelerate reduction in…
RE
09:48aNasser says our industry must play its part and listen to legiti…
RE
09:48aPakistani opposition moves no-confidence motion to seek PM Khan's ouster
RE
09:47aNasser says the transition process is being dominated by 'narrow…
RE
09:47aNasser says 'mixed signals' have added to chaos as oil-and-gas i…
RE
09:47aNasser says ukraine crisis has exposed limitations of current en…
RE
09:47aNasser says global energy crisis has been accelerated by tragic…
RE
09:47aAramco ceo nasser says if alternative energy sources could have…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil, commodities surge amid selloff in global shares
2Russia faces further sanctions as investors dash for exit
3Analyst recommendations: Adobe, Bank of America, Biogen, DocuSign, S&P ..
4BHP flags 'spillover effect' of commodities surge as nickel price doubl..
5OPEC meets with U.S. shale executives as oil prices skyrocket

HOT NEWS