SAUDI ENERGY MINISTER SAYS WILL DOMESTICATE CARBON CREDIT AND OFFSET SCHEMES

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed companies
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Quality stocks
Momentum stocks
trend-following stocks
ESG Stocks
Investment themes
Lets all cycle!
Fintechs
Hydrogen
The SPAC
Luxury
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Lets all cycle!
Fintechs
Hydrogen
The SPAC
Luxury
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Economic Events
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
SAUDI ENERGY MINISTER SAYS WILL DOMESTICATE CARBON CREDIT AND OFFSET SCHEMES
10/23/2021 | 02:47am EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
SAUDI ENERGY MINISTER SAYS WILL DOMESTICATE CARBON CREDIT AND OFFSET SCHEMES
© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:21a
S.AFRICA CBANK
: policy will adjust if there's risk that rising inflation becomes persistent
RE
03:59a
Refile - saudi energy minister says kingdom to be held accountable to targets announced about emissions
RE
03:56a
Saudi energy minister says need to be attentive to energy security and sustainable economic growth
RE
03:55a
Saudi oil minister says saudi to be held accountable to targets announced about emissions
RE
03:53a
Uae adnoc's ceo says will not allow climate action to be burden on developing nations
RE
03:50a
Italy's snam ceo says we need to get amazon to start certifying net zero products
RE
03:49a
Snam ceo says hopefully will define blue hydrogen at cop
RE
03:48a
China's steel group says must ensure supply, control price in volatile market
RE
03:47a
Saudi energy minister says already sent ndc for emissions
RE
03:45a
Pragmatic approach needed for climate action, oil and gas remain important, says ADNOC CEO
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
Wall St Week Ahead: Tech giants' earnings may be another test for marke..
2
Dow posts record closing high, stocks gain for 3rd week; dollar dips
3
Asset Acquisitions and Disposals::Announcement Pursuant to Rule 706A of..
4
Rogers family boardroom drama unlikely to impact deal to buy Shaw
5
Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia targets net zero emissions by 2060
More news
HOT NEWS
SNAP INC.
-26.59%
Snap Inc. Down Over 23%, on Track for Record Percent Decrease -- Data Talk
INTEL CORPORATION
-11.68%
Intel : shares sink as third-quarter sales miss estimates
BEYOND MEAT, INC.
-11.80%
Beyond Meat : shares bleed on bleak revenue forecast as retail demand dips
AGENUS INC.
-21.83%
Agenus Shares Down 22% After Withdrawing BLA for Balstilimab
THULE GROUP AB (PUBL.
+9.22%
Thule Group AB Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
CREATD, INC.
+41.44%
Creatd Shares Jump After Unit Signs Alexis LaRue
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave