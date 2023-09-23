SAUDI FOREIGN MINISTER: KINGDOM KEEN TO MAINTAIN STABILITY, RELIABILITY, SUSTAINABILITY AND SECURITY OF OIL MARKETS
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|92.19 USD
|-1.07%
|-2.13%
|-
|90.10 USD
|0.00%
|-0.42%
|-
|2376.27 PTS
|-0.30%
|-1.22%
|-
Egypt says IMF agrees to merge first two reviews of reform program
GM, Stellantis dealers and customers face dwindling parts as UAW strike expands
No deal yet as Hollywood writers, studios talk for third straight day
Ukrainian heavy artillery inflicts 'hell' on Russian lines near Bakhmut
NEAR BAKHMUT (Reuters) - The use of heavy weapons supplied by the West in the fierce battle raging on the outskirts of Bakhmut, which was captured by Russia in May, is inflicting a significant toll on enemy lines, Ukrainian commanders have told Reuters.
Even China's 1.4 bln population can't fill all its vacant homes - former official
Italy to tweak bank tax to give lenders option to boost reserves - draft
California governor vetoes bill banning robotrucks without safety drivers
Ex-Wagner commander arrested in Norway for attempting return to Russia
California governor vetoes bill banning robotrucks without safety drivers
GM, Stellantis dealers and customers face dwindling parts as UAW strike expands
UNIFOR ON FORD DEAL- BARGAINED RECORD-SETTING PAY INCREASES, GEN…